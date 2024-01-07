Oak Asset Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $288.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.