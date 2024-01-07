Oak Asset Management LLC Has $625,000 Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $136.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

