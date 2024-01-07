Oak Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

AXP stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average of $163.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

