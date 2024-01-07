Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Head-To-Head Survey

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocado Group and Arko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arko $9.14 billion 0.11 $71.75 million $0.34 24.44

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

75.0% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ocado Group and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 3 3 0 0 1.50 Arko 0 2 1 0 2.33

Arko has a consensus target price of $9.19, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Ocado Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ocado Group and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A Arko 0.49% 16.46% 1.30%

Summary

Arko beats Ocado Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

