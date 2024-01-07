Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.