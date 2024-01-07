Ocean Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STWD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

