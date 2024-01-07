Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 101,963 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,963 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 1,212.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 302,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 279,669 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 191.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 875.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99,928 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 26.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 55,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 163.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,575 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Price Performance

Cano Health stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The business had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $53,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 208,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,210 over the last ninety days. 13.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

