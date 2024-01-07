Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives $33.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.43.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Shares of OCS stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Oculis has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.
Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
