OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 181.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

