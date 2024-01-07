Oldfield Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 224,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. Autohome makes up 1.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Autohome at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 97,318 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 343,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Autohome by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 34,065 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Autohome by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 414,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Autohome Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ATHM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $261.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.12 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Autohome Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.