Oldfield Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 16.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Chubb worth $108,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Chubb stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,526. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
