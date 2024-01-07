Oldfield Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154,500 shares during the quarter. Embraer accounts for about 3.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Embraer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 63,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Embraer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 885,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

