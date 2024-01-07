Oldfield Partners LLP Purchases 2,400 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Copa comprises 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,286,000 after acquiring an additional 207,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Copa by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,322 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

NYSE CPA traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $103.02. The stock had a trading volume of 217,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,544. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Copa

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.