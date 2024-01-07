Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 181,800 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 181,800 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. makes up 2.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

BVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.60 to $10.30 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 2,048,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,535. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

