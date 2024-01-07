Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.44. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Down 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

