Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after buying an additional 2,953,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after buying an additional 2,467,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after buying an additional 953,613 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 106.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,677,000 after buying an additional 946,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.88. 1,115,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.