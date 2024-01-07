Oppenheimer Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $290.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.29.

ZS opened at $209.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.18. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $227.29. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,052 shares of company stock valued at $31,526,800 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

