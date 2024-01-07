Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.