Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 47,001 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 294.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,001 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,240 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $107,082,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,588,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 133,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,634 shares during the last quarter.

FLJP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. 351,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,608. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

