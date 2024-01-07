Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 195,863 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 4,592.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,863 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,430. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

