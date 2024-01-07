Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 893 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LANC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.11. 102,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,834. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

