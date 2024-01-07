Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.84. The stock had a trading volume of 808,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,194. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.52 and a 200 day moving average of $185.02. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.