Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 198,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 423,323 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,780,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,233,000 after acquiring an additional 211,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 733,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,521. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

