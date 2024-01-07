Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE HII traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.50. The stock had a trading volume of 637,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,601. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $261.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HII shares. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.