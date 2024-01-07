Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.5 %

H traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $128.37. 548,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,959. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.14.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

