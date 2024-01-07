Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,067,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,994,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 397,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,945,778. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

