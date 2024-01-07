Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 218.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 46.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 798,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

