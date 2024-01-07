Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.03. 1,166,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.