Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.82. 220,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,680. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

