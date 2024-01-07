Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. 4,014,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,520. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

