Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Humana by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Humana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its position in Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens cut their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.27. 1,683,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.