Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,055,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HYBL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. 100,471 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

