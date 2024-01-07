Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

HCA stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.84. 822,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.