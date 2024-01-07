Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 26,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $122.78. The stock had a trading volume of 660,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

