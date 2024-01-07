Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ENI by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in ENI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of E stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

