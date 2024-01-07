Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,824 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of BlackLine worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,107,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,857,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,099 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 617,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -232.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock worth $345,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

