Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,468 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,160,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,865. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

