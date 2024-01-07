Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,157 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,305. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $225,303.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,487,265.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $63,462.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,170.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $225,303.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,805 shares in the company, valued at $13,487,265.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

