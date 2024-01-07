Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 695 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ITT by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ITT by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.72. 717,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

