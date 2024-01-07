Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $277,182,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18,546.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,295,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,741 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 692.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,775. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

