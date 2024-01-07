Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.75. 559,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About Wintrust Financial



Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

