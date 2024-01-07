Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $126.58. 512,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

