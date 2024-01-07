Oslo Asset Management AS Acquires 25,000 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy comprises 4.0% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS owned about 0.20% of Daqo New Energy worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after buying an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,572,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,430,000 after purchasing an additional 393,936 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DQ has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.61. 657,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.