Oslo Asset Management AS Sells 55,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Oslo Asset Management AS cut its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. SM Energy makes up 11.7% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS owned 0.29% of SM Energy worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SM. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $6,370,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SM Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $724,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 1,038,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $43.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

