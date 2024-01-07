Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $282.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

