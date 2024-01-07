Parker Financial LLC Acquires 7,334 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

