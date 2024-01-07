Parker Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parker Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.73. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

