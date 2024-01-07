Parker Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.6% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

