Parker Financial LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parker Financial LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,049.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $998.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $910.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.99 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

