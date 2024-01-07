Parker Financial LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parker Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,341,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

